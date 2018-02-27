Bow Wow beats Lonzo Ball in shooting contest

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Bow Wow recently took on Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in a shooting contest and was able to steal a game.

Bow Wow posted a video of the contest Tuesday on his social media accounts. Watch the full [explicit language] video here.

"Bow wow Vs Lonzo Ball," Bow Wow wrote in the caption for the post. "He won 1st game i took game 2) MIND YOU I'M IN SOCKS."

Ball and Bow Wow traded 3-pointers for the first portion of the video before Ball misfired on a few shots. Bow Wow ran around excitedly after taking the victory.

After Bow Wow posted the video, Ball brought up the fact that he actually won the series between the two.

Bow Wow's jump shot.

Lonzo's jump shot.

"False advertisement... Getcha facts straight then get some merch," Ball tweeted.

Bow Wow confirmed that he lost the series in the shooting competition.

"Shout out @ZO2_," Bow Wow tweeted. "The homie got me 2-1. He won the series. Want my REMATCH! Pleasure to have him and the squad at the compound. Best of luck bros! Stay healthy #BBB #YEAAHH."

The Lakers' rookie has played in two games since sitting out for more than a month with a knee injury. Ball had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists in 17 minutes in the Lakers' win on Feb. 23 against the Dallas Mavericks. He had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes Monday in the Lakers' victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists this season. He is shooting 36 percent from the field and 31 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers battle the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.