Hawks troll Lakers by posting players from the past

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks took trolling to a new level Monday, creating a Twitter thread of Los Angeles Lakers players from the past.

"Is he on the current roster?" Atlanta tweeted to start the thread.

The Hawks' first photo was a Lakers fan wearing Kobe Bryant's No. 24 jersey, with the simple caption: "no."

Atlanta followed those tweets with a photo of a fan wearing a Nick Van Exel jersey and another "no."

The next tweet was another Bryant jersey -- this time the No. 8 -- with another "No."

A thread ⤵️ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 27, 2018

Then came fans wearing the jerseys of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Michael Cooper, Shaquille O'Neal and another Bryant. Of course, more "no" captions were included in those photos.

The Hawks' last tweet was of a photo of a player who is actually on the current Lakers roster: rookie Lonzo Ball.

"Yes," the Hawks wrote.

Ball returned to action for the Lakers Friday in their 124-102 win against the Dallas Mavericks. He scored nine points, had seven rebounds and six assists in 17 minutes. He also played Monday in the Lakers' win against the Hawks.

He scored 13 points and had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 24 minutes off of the bench for the Lakers.

Before Friday's game, Ball handn't played since Jan. 13, due to a knee injury.

"Let's not talk about it, cool?" The Hawks tweeted after Monday's loss.

The Lakers and Hawks do not meet again this season.