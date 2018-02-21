Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone recently pretended to be a janitor in order to prank New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

He did so in a video posted by Red Bull. Malone wore a cushion over his stomach before putting on a onesie, glasses and a wig with dreadlocks for good measure. He also had grey coloring added to his beard.

"I'm no longer the 'Mailman,' I'm the maintenance man," Malone said. "I'll be Sam."

The 54-year-old Utah Jazz legend went to a janitor's closet to get supplies before wiping down the backboards of a basketball court, mopping the floor and more.

Davis thought he was just in the arena to take some photos and do a commercial.

Malone swept around the arena, while Davis took some shots. Davis then recited some lines while being filmed, while Malone messed around with a ladder in the background.

Malone eventually rode a floor cleaner into some lighting equipment, causing enough of a ruckus to get the commercial's staff and Davis' security guard to intervene.

The 6-foot-9 Hall of Famer then walked up to Davis and asked him to sign an autograph.

"Can you sign that for me? To Karl Malone," he said.

Davis and Malone shared a hug and the Pelicans star couldn't stop laughing after the big reveal.

Malone did drop a few hints in the video. At one point, he asked the film crew if they wanted to listen to a little 'Jazz,' an obvious reference to his former team. He also said his "assist man" named John could help clean up the lighting equipment. That was a reference to Hall of fame point guard John Stocton.

"Awful quiet in here! Listen to a little Jazz around this place?!" pic.twitter.com/Vs94Y3g5Bq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 21, 2018

Malone was a two-time NBA MVP, a 14-time All-Star and a 14-time All-NBA selection. Davis, 24, is a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. He is averaging 27.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season for the Pelicans.