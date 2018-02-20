Home / Sports News / NBA

Dallas Mavericks' Barnes buys 150 tickets for kids to see 'Black Panther'

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 9:31 PM
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes bought 150 tickets for kids to see the movie Black Panther this week in Dallas.

Barnes hosted a viewing of the film for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas Monday night at Studio Movie Grill.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban attended the viewing with Barnes.

Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier also performed a Black Panther act of charity for local kids. He brought more than 600 children to see the movie last week from D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"What happens when you Dribble And Speak Up? You get @hbarnes hosting @BGCDallas premiere of #BlackPantherMovie," Cuban tweeted Monday.

Barnes, 25, joined the Mavericks in free agency after winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and averaging the most points of his career the following season.

"I was excited to see the movie myself," Barnes said, according to the Mavs.com. "But I think the opportunity to have these kids see a movie like this - a movie about a super hero from Africa - to just celebrate all different levels of blackness I think is really unique."

"To have the opportunity to be able to do this, I was going to go see it anyway. So why not invite 100 kids, get a theater and we can all watch it together."

Last year, Barnes invited 150 kids to a screening of Marshall, a movie about the first African-American Supreme Court Justice.

Barnes and the Mavericks return to action at 10:30 p.m. Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

