NBA HOFer Dennis Rodman is 30-days sober

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman says he has been sober for 30 days.

Rodman posted a video Saturday on social media talking about his battle with alcohol.

"Hi, this is Dennis Rodman," he said. "I'm 30 days sober. Wow, a lot of people thought I wouldn't do it. But, you know what? It so happened it has to be Muhammad Ali's birthday. Wow, what a great man. What a great man."

"And thank you guys for supporting me and hoping that I can continue my journey to be sober. Especially because that's a long road, but thank you for all of your guys' support."

Rodman, 56, said he has been sober since January 17, which was Ali's birthday. Saturday was Michael Jordan's birthday. Jordan and Rodman played together for three seasons as members of the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls won the NBA Finals in each of those seasons.

"The Worm" was a five-time NBA champion, seven-time rebound champion and two-time All-Star during his 14-year tenure. He was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Rodman joined the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rodman's representative, Darren Price, told TMZ that his client is "doing what he has to do to take care of himself and become a better healthier person and that's just so bad ass for this bad boy with a great big heart!"

Rodman entered rehab on Jan. 17 at Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Paterson, N.J. That stint occurred after he was arrested for DUI in Southern California. He was also arrested for DUI in 1999 and 2003.