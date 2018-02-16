Report: ESPN, FOX bid to lure Peyton Manning into TV booth

Peyton Manning will have his choice of two NFL color commentary positions should he be interested, according to a published report.

The New York Post reported that the five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion would be the top choice of both ESPN and FOX Sports for its available primetime analyst positions.

For his part, Manning has not declared that he wants to return to television -- outside of his numerous commercials.

ESPN's Monday Night Football booth has yet to replace Jon Gruden, who has since re-joined the Oakland Raiders as their head coach. The New York Post reported that Manning could slide next to current play-by-play broadcaster Sean McDonough, although he could be replaced by Joe Tessitore, Steve Levy or Dave Pasch should the network do a total reboot of the Monday Night Football booth.

In fact, the newspaper cited a source as saying that ESPN is willing to "back up the truck" for Manning.

ESPN executive Stephanie Druley told SI.com last month that "We like Peyton Manning. And we would be foolish not to talk him."

Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Matt Hasselbeck called the Pro Bowl for ESPN last month.

FOX has yet to announce the broadcasters for its new Thursday Night Football package. The network will broadcast 11 games over the next five seasons, with those contests being simulcast on the NFL Network.

Manning is scheduled to drive the pace car at the upcoming Daytona 500, which will be televised by FOX. Executives for the network will be at the event.

Manning retired from playing football after the 2015 season.

The 41-year-old Manning walked away from the NFL as the league's all-time passing leader with 71,940 yards and 539 touchdown passes. He won two championship rings -- one with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI and another with the Denver Broncos during his final season in Super Bowl 50.