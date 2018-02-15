Charles Barkley admits to playing NBA game while 'blasted' drunk

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Charles Barkley says he once played in an NBA game while "blasted" drunk during his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barkley, 54, made the comments during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 2006 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee said the not-so-sobering experience occurred sometime in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

"I got traded do the Lakers," Barkley told Kimmel. "So I get a call from my agent one morning, and he says 'I think we've got a deal, you are going to the Lakers' ...This is about 11:30 during day."

"I was so excited, so me and my boys we went out and celebrated. We started getting drunk in the middle of the day. I was so excited. My agent called me back about three hours later and said the Sixers pulled out of the deal."

"And we got a game that night. I don't remember anything about that game. First of all, I was so pissed. But I was so drunk too. I have no idea what happened that game. I do not even remember the game actually. I can remember a lot of games I played, but that day we were so excited I was getting out of Philadelphia and I was blasted. I'm not gonna lie. We were doing shots and everything."

Barkley said it was the only time he played while intoxicated, but he did play while hungover during his decorated 16-year NBA tenure.

The Round Mound of Rebound also said that he doesn't "understand with the fascination with pot," as all that it made him want to do was eat potato chips.

Barkley played eight seasons for the Sixers, before being traded to the Phoenix Suns during the 1992 offseason. He was traded again in 1996, when the Suns shipped him to the Houston Rockets.

The 1992 NBA MVP and 11-time All-Star works as an analyst for TNT. He made more than $43 million in on the court salary during his NBA career.