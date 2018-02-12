Report: LaVar Ball says Lonzo won't re-sign with Lakers if they don't sign brothers

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- LaVar Ball says his son Lonzo Ball won't re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after his rookie deal if they don't sign his brothers.

The boisterous basketball dad made the comments during an interview with Lithuanian journalist Donates Urbonas.

"I want all three boys to play for the Lakers. But if that does not happen, I'm telling you the story what's gonna happen first," Ball told Urbonas. "If they don't take Gelo this year, I bring Gelo back here [Prienani] to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year and I want to let every NBA team know, that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers but will go to any team that will take all three of my boys. That's my plan."

LiAngelo (Gelo), 19, is the middle Ball brother. LaMelo, 16, is the youngest ball brother. Both brothers gave up their college eligibility in order to play professionally in Lithuania.

LaVar said his sons would not have to partake in an NBA Draft.

"We don't have to go [to] any draft," Ball told Urbonas. "Just sign [them] in free agency. You don't have to give Gelo $15 million. So now you win championship after championship on [the] fact my boys will never leave. That's what I mean, championship, championship, championship. But what's better than three Ball boys together? The Big Three. That's the original Big Three."

The Lakers have club options on Lonzo's contract through 2020 and can match any deal he signs with another club in free agency.

Lonzo is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season for the Lakers. He is currently benched due to a knee injury.

LiAngelo is averaging 13.8 points per game and LaMelo is averaging 7.6 points per game for their Lithuanian team, Vytautas, according to EuroBasket.