Warriors gift Klay Thompson a dog birthday cake

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors gifted Klay Thompson with a cake in the likeness of his dog for his 28th birthday.

Thompson received the cake before the Warriors' 121-103 victory against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday at Oracle Arena.

The desert was a cake replica of Thompson's bulldog Rocco. It featured the dog licking his nose and wearing a Klay Thompson Warriors jersey.

"I told Klay, that's the greatest birthday cake I've ever seen in my life," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday. "I didn't know they could make cakes like that. It's like, but I don't know how...it's basically a rendition of Rocco. How do you cut into that, though? I don't even think Klay will be able to look at anybody cutting into Rocco like that."

Thompson frequently posts pictures Rocco on his social media accounts. His first posts of the dog came in 2014.

Warriors star Kevin Durant discussed what the team did for the Splash Brother for his special day.

"We played a video for him before shoot around, so I guess that's our gift to him. Hopefully we just get a W for him tonight," Durant said before the game. "[The video was] just a bunch of highlights from his high school career...we saw some baby pictures...draft night. It was cool to kinda see everything that happened until this time for Klay."

"Definitely grateful to have him on our team."

Of course, Klay Thompson’s birthday cake is of Rocco pic.twitter.com/7tNWpxiaSe — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 9, 2018

Thompson had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Thursday's win.