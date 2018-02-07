Andre Drummond's been giant as Detroit Pistons host Brooklyn Nets

There's been so much chatter about Blake Griffin's impact on the Detroit Pistons that Andre Drummond's accomplishments have gone overlooked.

Drummond was named as an All-Star replacement last week. He was selected as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 19.3 points, 19.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.7 blocks in three victories.

He didn't let up that evening, posting 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in a 111-91 victory over Portland. He also did some things that didn't show up on the stat sheet, such as playing solid defense on pick-and-rolls.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said he believes his center should play like that on a regular basis. Drummond will get another chance to display his versatile skills Wednesday when the Pistons try to stretch their winning streak to five games in a home matchup against Brooklyn.

"The dilemma with Andre is he does so many good things and he's so good and he's so talented, I want it all the time," Van Gundy said. "He's playing great, having a great year and I'm still pushing for more and more."

For the season, Drummond is averaging 15.0 points, a league-best 15.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks. But he understands why Van Gundy keeps demanding more from him.

"He sees greatness in me," Drummond said. "He knows I can always go to another level."

Griffin, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers just over a week ago, has already delivered a few lob passes to his new frontcourt partner for layups and dunks. He's averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his first three games with Detroit.

"It can only get better from here," Drummond said. "With his addition, it's been a lot of fun. He's able to handle the ball, he's a great playmaker and he's just done a great job of adjusting."

The Pistons (26-26) will try to avenge a 101-100 home loss to the Nets last month. Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie made an off-balance, last-second shot to beat his former team.

Brooklyn has dropped seven of its last eight games since that thriller, including a 123-113 home loss to Houston on Tuesday.

The Nets traded backup center Tyler Zeller on Monday and could continue to be active before Thursday's trade deadline. Guard Joe Harris and forward DeMarre Carroll are the players most likely to be moved.

"We've got to understand that (we have a job), and that's to come in and compete at a high level and let the rest take care of itself," Carroll told the New York Post. "Let's not try to worry about the All-Star break. Let's not try to worry about getting traded."

Harris is not only eager to see the trade deadline pass but he views it as an opportunity for Brooklyn.

"A lot of teams, they start to check out a bit (mentally) leading into the All-Star break," Harris told the Post. "We've got to look at that as an advantage for us, because we've got a difficult schedule leading up to the All-Star break. We're trying to get some momentum swinging in our direction for when we go into the break, and for when we come out of it."

Pistons reserve center Willie Reed was suspended six games by the league Tuesday for a domestic violence incident, though the Players' Association has filed a grievance on his behalf.