Bulls' LaVine dunks all over Kings' Sampson

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Guard Zach LaVine showed off his hops and hammer with a huge dunk on forward JaKarr Sampson in the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Sacramento Kings.

It was one of the few highlights for Chicago in the 104-98 setback Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

LaVine took flight at the end of the first half. He dribbled the ball out on the left flank, eyeing defender Garrett Temple, before blowing by him. The 6-foot-9 Sampson stepped in the paint to defend the 6-foot-5 LaVine, but he had no chance.

The two-time NBA Dunk Contest winner elevated and cradled the ball in his right hand before slamming it through the rim. The Bulls' high-riser was also fouled on the play.

LaVine scored a game-high 27 points and had three rebounds and two assists in the loss. Sampson netted nine points and had six rebounds for the Kings.

The Bulls held a 21-point lead at one point in the game, letting the Kings get back in the game. Chicago has now lost seven consecutive games and sits at No. 13 in the Eastern Conference standings.

"Got off to a great start. Best start we've had in a while. Missed a lot of shots but had a healthy lead. They ramped up the pressure and we just couldn't get it going in the second half," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters after the game.

"We have 4 games all at home before the All-Star break. It will be great to get back in our building and play in front of our fans."

The Bulls battle the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the United Center in Chicago.