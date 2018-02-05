Joel Embiid says the 76ers are up next after Super Bowl

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid says his team is up next to bring a championship to Philadelphia after watching the Philadelphia Eagles come through.

Embiid was in the stands Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., watching the Eagles beat the favored New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

The Sixers' 7-footer went on Fox 29 Philadelphia for an interview after leaving the stadium.

"It was amazing. I'm happy for the whole city of Philadelphia," Embiid said. "We are going to have a lot of fun. We are up next and I'm going to do my best to do it."

Embiid said it was the first Super Bowl he has ever been to.

"I must be a lucky charm. Trust the process," he said.

Embiid -- a first time All-Star -- is averaging 23.6 points and 11 rebounds per game for the 25-25 76ers. Philadelphia posted a 28-54 record in 2016 and a 10-72 mark in 2015.

The Sixers' star center was also active on his Twitter account during the game. But he wasn't the only NBA star in the town to follow along on social media. The Sixers' official Twitter account was following the game closely, posting photos of Ben Simmons, Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Brandon Graham and many others supporting the Eagles.

"OMG!!!! HOLY [EXPLETIVE]," he wrote.

"Congrats to the Eagles on the Super Bowl!" he added.

The Sixers host the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.