Dwyane Wade gifts son Audi for 16th birthday

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade surprised his son Zaire with an Audi SUV for his 16th birthday.

Wade took a break from the Cavaliers' schedule to meet up with his son, who lives in South Florida.

"I'm sitting in Zaire's car right now. I flew in. He don't know I'm here. I got the balloons behind me," Wade said on Snapchat.

"I'm going to let this [window] up and the balloons are going to come out of the car. We open the door and he's going to see pops in the car. I'm so excited for him. Get his brand new car."

Zaire and his friends sprinted out to see the new ride. The teenager jumped into his dad's arms.

"I am officially old," Wade earlier said in the video. "Zaire Wade is turning 16 today. It's crazy to think 16-years-ago, Feb. 4, 2002, that guy came and changed my life man."

"Changed what I thought I wanted. Pushed me to the place I am today. Because I had him to look up to me and watch my every step. watch my every move. I wanted to have the life that we have for him. He started everything. So happy 16th birthday to Z man. It's going to be a good day. Your dad loves. I'm just along the journey to watch you grow. And I'm enjoying what I see so far man."

Zaire is a pretty good basketball player in his own right. In December, the 6-foot-2 prospect posted a video of his dunking ability. He is playing at American Heritage School, just west of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. He has also frequently taken the court at Quicken Loans Arena to throw down some dunks on the Cavaliers' home floor.

Wade, 36, is averaging a career-low 11.2 points per game in his 15th NBA season.