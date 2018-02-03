Home / Sports News / NBA

Warriors' Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha expecting another child

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 3, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha announced that they are having another baby.

The couple made the announcement on Friday on social media.

"Baby #3 Mood right here! Thankful for @ayeshacurry every single day for being the heart beat and spirit behind our family," Steph posted Friday. "Better be ready for the R&R show."

Curry's post featured Ayesha dancing around with their two daughters and family dog. Riley is 5-years-old and Ryan Carson is 2-years-old.

Ayesha was sporting a shirt reading "preggers" in the videos. She posted a photo of herself on her social media accounts.

"Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed...and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3," she wrote in the caption.

Carmelo Anthony's wife Lala and Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa posted congratulatory messages in Ayesha's Instagram comments.

Ayesha and Steph were married in 2011.

Steph poured in 23 points and had six assists and five rebounds in the Warriors' 119-104 win Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

