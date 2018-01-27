DeMarcus Cousins: Pelicans' All-Star out for the season after injury

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn Achilles against the Houston Rockets and will miss the rest of the season.

The injury occurred with just 8.1 seconds remaining in the Pelicans' 115-113 win Friday against the Rockets at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Cousins missed a free throw, with his team leading 113-109. He ran to the rim and tried to get the rebound. Cousins swatted at the ball and jumped around on the baseline before pulling up lame. He eventually crashed to the floor, holding his left lower leg. Cousins also put his hands over his face, sensing the severity of the injury.

League sources told Yahoo Sports the initial diagnosis was a torn Achilles tendon, before ESPN reported Cousins will miss the rest of the season. Cousins and the Pelicans were waiting on MRI results for the injury Saturday morning.

Cousins recorded a triple-double in the victory, netting 15 points and tallying 13 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his second triple-double this week.

DeMarcus Cousins is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/c3wdNCo4JA — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2018

He is playing on the final year of his contract. The New York Times reported that the Pelicans have been planning to give Cousins a five-year, max contract in the $175 million range this summer.

The Pelicans face the Los Angeles Clippers at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Smoothie King Center.