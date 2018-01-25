Home / Sports News / NBA

Thunder's Westbrook sports destroyed sweatshirt before Wizards game

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 25, 2018 at 8:30 PM
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook showed off his latest unique fashion choice Thursday before playing the Washington Wizards.

He walked into Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City wearing a large yellow sweatshirt, with rips and holes all over it. The shirt also revealed a portion of his chest.

Westbrook was asked what happened to the shirt when he walked past arena staff.

"Somebody ripped it when I got into the car," he said. "My son. My son ripped it."

Westbrook, 29, is averaging 24.9 points and a league-best 10 assists per game this season. He is also posting 9.6 rebounds per game.

It appears that he can fill up a closet just like he can fill up a stat sheet.

The 2017 NBA MVP sported zebra pattern pants last weekend before the Thunder demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers 148-124.

He also wore a very colorful sweater before the Thunder faced the Boston Celtics on Nov. 3 and has an affinity for mixing and matching patterned garb with track pants and solid colors.

Westbrook debuted his signature performance shoe in early January. In June, he attended fashion week in Paris.

The Thunder star talked about his style in September on The Ellen Show. He said he never wears the same outfit twice. He gives his extra clothes away to friends and donates to Goodwill.

