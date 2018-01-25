Farmers Insurance Open: Tiger Woods nearly aces par-3

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods nearly hit a hole-in-one during his first official round of golf in a year Thursday at Torrey Pines.

Woods ended up carding an even-par 72 after the first round of the 2018 Famers Insurance Open in San Diego. He is tied for 84th place. Tony Finau leads the tournament at 7-under-par.

"It was fun," Woods said after his first round effort, according to the PGA Tour. "It was fun to compete again. It was fun to be out there. We had a great pairing today. Pat [Reed] played great. Charley was solid all day and I was probably a little bit rusty."

The most exciting moment for Woods came on hole No. 16. Woods took out his 6-iron and swiped the ball high into the sky on the 223-yard par-3.

The ball bounced onto the green and rolled just inches from the hole, nearly going in for an ace. Woods cleaned up the approach for his third birdie of the day.

"It looked good from the tee. Obviously we can't see anything land from back there. It was just a full 6-iron. Just try to throw it in the air as high as I could...it felt good and looked good. Just listened for some noise," Woods said.

Woods shot 37 on the front nine and carded a one-under-par 35 on the back nine.