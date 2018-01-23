Miami Heat channel 1980s with Vice uniforms

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat unveiled its Vice uniform kit on Tuesday.

The "Vice" City Edition uniforms were designed by Heat graphic designer Brett Maurer. Miami will wear the uniforms 15 times this season, beginning on Thursday for its contest against the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

The uniforms are inspired by Miami Heat history and the city of Miami in the 1980s. They feature the Heat silhouette from 1988 and have laser fuchsia and blue gale accents.

"The Vice uniform is our splashy ode to the City of Miami, its distinctive history, its iconic place in the annals of popular culture," Heat executive vice president and chief marketing officer Michael McCullough said in a news release.

"For years we've talked about creating a uniform that embodies Miami's intrinsic uniqueness and one that would be instantly recognizable to our fans. Vice is something special and we're ecstatic to share it with HEAT Nation."

The "Vice" City Edition jerseys are on sale at midnight on Wednesday.

Miami is the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference, with a 27-20 record. The Heat has the same amount of victories as the Cleveland Cavaliers