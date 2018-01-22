Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward is shooting again

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward isn't back on the court at TD Garden, but he was recently getting up some shots.

The 27-year-old small forward joined the Celtics in July as one of the biggest free agent signings of the summer. He played for 5:25 during Boston's first game before going down to a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle.

On Sunday, Hayward's wife Robyn posted a video on Instagram of Gordon putting up some 3-pointers in a gym.

He didn't miss a shot in the footage, but also didn't gets his feet off of the floor during the drill.

Hayward averaged a career-best 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. He also posted 3.5 assists per bout for the Utah Jazz, en route to his first All-Star selection.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens gave an update on Hayward on Jan. 11, saying Hayward has a "long way to go."

"This is exactly what they thought the timeline would be like, just being out of a brace," Stevens told reporters, according to NBC Boston. "There's a long way to go." "[All] the way from the surgery to the rehab and everything else, it's been great. That said, he hasn't done anything on the court. So, there's so many boxes still to check. It's great that he's making good strides, but the timelines and those things don't change."

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge tweeted a photo of Hayward - sans ankle brace - a day before Stevens' comments.

The Celtics (34-13) own the best record in the Eastern Conference and the second-best record in the NBA.

Hayward is doubtful to return his season.