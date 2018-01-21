Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins absolutely posterizes 7-footer

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Andrew Wiggins threw down two nasty one-handed slams in the Minnesota Timberwolves' win against the Toronto Raptors.

The Wolves' forward threw down one of the dunks in the first quarter during the 115-109 victory at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Timberwolves guard Marcus Georges-Hunt dribbled the ball down to the baseline at the beginning of the play, before finding Wiggins with a pass on the wing.

The 6-foot-8, 202-pound Wiggins then sliced into the paint. He jumped up and cradled the ball in his right hand, before running into the 7-foot, 230-pound frame of Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.

But the barrier didn't stop Wiggins' momentum. He sent home the jam, cutting the Raptors' lead at the time to 25-21.

That wasn't the last time Poeltl witnessed Wiggins up close. The Timberwolves guard came back for scraps in the second quarter. He drove the baseline on that play before rising up and slamming another dunk home right in the center's face.

Wiggins cashed in for a team-high 29 points and had five rebounds and three assists in the win. Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 40 points for the Raptors.

"They felt good. I got him twice," Wiggins said in a postgame interview with the Minnesota Timberwolves Radio Network.

The Timberwolves have now won nine consecutive games at home.