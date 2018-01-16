Magic's Afflalo throws massive haymaker at Timberwolves' Bjelica

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica were kicked out of Tuesday's game for an intense fight.

The skirmish went down with 7:28 remaining in the second quarter of the contest at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Timberwolves led the game 36-34.

Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford attempted a jump shot from the right corner to begin the sequence. Bjelica ran up to Afflalo near the free throw line and hit hit with both hands as he neared the rim, possibly to attempt a rebound.

Afflalo reacted by throwing a massive right-handed haymaker, barely missing Bjelica. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Serbian then put the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard in a headlock, before the two were separated by teammates and the officials.

Bjelica had two points and a rebounds in four minutes of action. Afflalo did not score, but had one rebound in four minutes.

The Timberwolves took a 48-47 lead into the halftime break.

Things are getting testy between the @OrlandoMagic and the Timberwolves! Watch how it all unfolds on FOX Sports Florida and streaming on #FOXSportsGo! #PureMagic #NBA pic.twitter.com/ikOmvP65ZL — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) January 17, 2018

Tuesday's scuffle follows Monday's migration of Houston Rockets players to the Los Angeles Clippers' locker room at the Staples Center who were looking to tangle. The NBA is looking into that altercation and will likely look into Tuesday's meeting between Afflalo and Bjelica.