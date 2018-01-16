Blake Griffin has hilarious response to Clippers-Rockets beef

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Blake Griffin revealed what was really said during the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets' latest scuffle.

Trevor Ariza just wanted to know if the Clippers star was coming to his birthday celebration.

Not really, but Griffin had some fun with reporters Monday, following the Clippers' 113-102 win against the Rockets at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"He asked me if I was still coming to his birthday party, and I said 'yeah, I'm gonna try.' So yeah, we have a different relationship," Griffin said.

Griffin was kicked out of the game with about 1:03 remaining in the fourth quarter after getting his second technical foul for a confrontation with Ariza. He also had several heated talks with his former teammate, Chris Paul.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni didn't think the game was quite as humorous, as he accused Griffin of intentionally shoving him during the performance. D'Antoni was arguing with an official in the fourth quarter when Griffin made contact with him. Griffin was fouled later in the game and exchanged more verbal jabs with the Rockets' coach.

"You mean after he hit me? I didn't appreciate it," D'Antoni said, when asked about the incident in his postgame press conference.

League sources told ESPN that after the game, Ariza, Paul, Gerald Green and James Harden went through aback corridor at Staples Center and into the Clippers' locker room to confront Austin Rivers and Griffin. Security and team staff escorted the visiting players out of the room.

Clippers center Clint Capela was also involved in the trek to the Clippers' locker room, walking over and knocking on the front entrance, before having a door shut in his face, according to ESPN.

āCoach told me he (Blake Griffin) elbowed him. And I saw him talking crazy to coach. Iām always gonna have Coachās (Coach DāAntoniās) back.ā - Chris Paul on the incident between Griffin and Coach DāAntoni. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/dxBC14vlHM — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 16, 2018

Griffin had a phenomenal night on the floor, netting 29 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. Paul and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 19 points apiece.

The NBA is investigating the incident of the Rockets players infiltrating the Clippers' locker room, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Boys will be boys. I'm sure ... you know, whatever," D'Antoni told reporters in his postgame comments.