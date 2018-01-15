Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals what his game is missing

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself among the NBA's elite. But he says his game is still missing something.

The Milwaukee Bucks star wants to get louder.

Antetokounmpo, 23, scored 22 points and had six rebounds in a 97-79 loss Sunday to the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. He managed just one assist. In fact, the Heat had 23 assists as a team, compared to the Bucks' nine.

"[I just have to] keep making plays," Antetokounmpo said after the loss. "Hopefully I can add the 3-point shot to my game and that's it...and be more vocal."

The "Greek Freak" says he watches Washington Wizards point guard John Wall and appreciates his playing style.

"John Wall is one of the guys that, no matter how the game goes for him, he keeps making plays and he's added the midrange shot, the 3-point shot, and I like the way he plays."

Giannis said Bucks players started to try to "do it themselves" when they realized they weren't making shots on Sunday. They finished the game making just 25-of-79 shot attempts.

There is one day left to vote for the NBA All-Star Game. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James recently overtook Antetokounmpo as the Eastern Conference's leading vote getter.

The second fan returns from voting showed James with more than 1.6 million votes, compared to Antetokounmpo's 1.4 million-plus.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd said the reason Giannis is so likeable around the NBA is because of his authenticity.

"He's real and he just cares and when someone cares you can see it that it's not fake and that's who he is."

"I think it's great for his popularity," Kidd said. "It's not just being in a small market, it's more his game and his personality that are bigger than the market that we are in and I think it just shows hard work on the court at his game on both ends. His personality is big once you get to know him and he can have a lot of fun so it's great to see a young player like that having success both on and off the court."

Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-best 28.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He leads the league in 2-point field goals and minutes per game.