Thunder's Russell Westbrook drops signature shoes, asking Why Not?

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook definitely plays big, but he went even bigger with his signature shoe.

Westbrook unveiled his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 kicks on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Oklahoma City Thunder star also had 20 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in a 133-96 victory at the Staples Center.

"You know, as a kid growing up in LA, being able to stand in line and get other people's shoes," Westbrook said in a video for the kicks, released Thursday. "Now I get to sit here and hold my own shoe. It's a blessing. With the mirror image it gives me an opportunity to obviously have myself on it and M.J. as well. My motto 'why not?' on the front. I'm honored and blessed to be part of the brand."

The "Mirror Image" version of the shoes are grey, black, red and white and feature the Jordan Jumpman logo and photos of Westbrook. His token phrase 'Why Not?' is displayed on the toe. The display of photos on the front is similar to newspaper clippings. 'Why Not?' is also displayed on the tongue.

Those shoes launch for $125 on Jan. 15, in limited quantities. He is also releasing a 2-way colorway of the shoe. Those shoes release globally on Feb. 15.

The six-time All-Star continued his "Why Not?" trend Friday, getting together with his Why Not? Foundation to cut the ribbon to open the foundation's 20th reading room at Highland Elementary in Inglewood, Calif. He plans to open nine more Russell's Reading Rooms in L.A. The foundation also donated a car to a family in need.

What a blessing!!! I could never imagine a kid like myself with his OWN shoe!! I’m still in shock lol. Huge thanks to @Jumpman23 for the opportunity and can’t wait to show y’all more flavors! #whynot pic.twitter.com/1YGWtC3gCP — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) January 4, 2018

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation works to help children facing hardships of any kind to fight to succeed and to never give up. The foundation was founded in 2012.