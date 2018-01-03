Home / Sports News / NBA

Spurs' Manu Ginobili shocks everyone in area -- including refs -- with pass for 3-pointer

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 9:23 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili had a pass so bad that it was good, making it for a 3-pointer.

The play occurred with about 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Spurs' 100-91 win against the New York Knicks Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Ginobili threw a pass in the right corner to Danny Green at the start of the play. Green then fired the ball out to Kyle Anderson at the 3-point line. Anderson dished back to Ginobili to restart the rotation.

Ginobili lobbed a pass over Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis, aiming for Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs big man reached up to receive the pass, but it was too high. Instead the ball swished into the net for a 3-pointer, which should have given the Spurs an 81-67 advantage.

But the referees didn't count it. The Knicks took over on offense, sprinting down the court.

Ginobili was beside himself as he guarded Michael Beasley on the resulting 'possession.' He shouted at a referee until the officials chose to review the play. Spurs coach Gregg Popovice also couldn't believe his eyes.

"I've been working on it for a long time," Ginobili said in his postgame on-court interview. "Did you see the follow-through? I was so disappointed when they didn't call it, because I saw it go in. I was going crazy, because it doesn't happen very often."

Ginobili scored 12 points and had four rebounds and two assists in the Spurs win. Popovich earned his 1,176 career victories, good for No. 5 all-time. He trails only Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkins, Jerry Sloan and Pat Riley.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
College Football Playoff: Georgia overcomes Oklahoma in 2 OTs College Football Playoff: Georgia overcomes Oklahoma in 2 OTs
Report: Jimmy Graham unlikely to return to Seattle Seahawks Report: Jimmy Graham unlikely to return to Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo calls out Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo calls out Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess
Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield
Georgia LB Davin Bellamy yells 'humble yourself' at Baker Mayfield after Rose Bowl win Georgia LB Davin Bellamy yells 'humble yourself' at Baker Mayfield after Rose Bowl win
Loading...