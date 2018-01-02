Markelle Fultz: No. 1 pick takes another step toward return

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has been cleared to begin the final stage of his program to return to game action, the team announced Tuesday.

Fultz has not played for the 76ers since Oct. 23 because of shoulder soreness that was diagnosed as a scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.

It remains unclear when Fultz will play a game for the 76ers.

His next stage of rehabilitation consists of gradual re-integration into team practices and training. He will also undergo conditioning training so he will be ready for game action.

Fultz has missed 32 games and played in just four for the Sixers. In those four games, the guard out of the University of Washington averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

He did not attempt any 3-point shots, apparently because of the shoulder problem, and made only 50 percent of his free throws.

In his one and only season at Washington, Fultz made 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts and 64.9 percent of his foul shots.