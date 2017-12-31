Detroit Pistons stun San Antonio Spurs

DETROIT -- Reggie Bullock had a career-high 22 points and rookie Luke Kennard also established a career best with 20 points, leading the depleted Detroit Pistons past the San Antonio Spurs 93-79 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Bullock, who shot 9-for-14 from the field, had never scored more than 20 points in his five-year career. Kennard's previous best was 14 points.

Andre Drummond supplied 14 points, 21 rebounds and six assists for the Pistons (20-15). Ish Smith contributed 18 points and four assists, while Tobias Harris added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs (25-12), who had their three-game winning streak snapped, with 18 points. LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Bryn Forbes tossed in 10 points for San Antonio, which scored a season low in points. Its previous low was 86 against Minnesota on Nov. 15.

Detroit shooting guard Avery Bradley was sidelined for the seventh consecutive game with a groin injury. Point guard Reggie Jackson is out until after the All-Star break with a severe ankle sprain. One of the team's top reserves, Stanley Johnson, sat out due to a hip strain.

Bullock's corner 3-pointer midway through the third gave Detroit a double-digit advantage at 57-47. San Antonio gradually chipped away and got within six, 63-57, entering the fourth.

Kennard's 3-pointer from the right wing with 10:26 left nudged the Pistons' advantage to 70-61. He established his career best with a lane jumper to make it 74-63. Bullock's fast-break layup following a Drummond steal increased the lead to 78-63. Harris then finished off the run of eight unanswered points with a dunk off a Drummond feed.

Bullock notched his career high with a corner 3-pointer for an 88-69 lead.

The Spurs trailed by as much as 15 in the first half but finished it on a 16-4 run to cut their deficit to 39-36 at halftime. Aldridge scored eight points during that stretch.

NOTES: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said 7-foot-3 center Boban Marjanovic has gotten limited playing time because of his lack of mobility. "You're dealing with a lot of guys that can really stretch the floor," Van Gundy said. "You've got to be able to defend 25 feet out on the floor, so it's a difficult thing." ... Spurs SF Rudy Gay missed the game with a right heel injury. He'll be out at least two weeks. ... San Antonio tied its season low for a quarter with 13 first-quarter points. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond has recorded 25 of the team's 27 double-doubles. ... San Antonio has a 19-1 record when it scores 100 or more points.