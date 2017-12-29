Home / Sports News / NBA

Toronto Raptors suspend forward Serge Ibaka for one game

Dec. 29, 2017
The Toronto Raptors suspended power forward Serge Ibaka one game for a violation of team rules.

The suspension, which was announced on Friday, resulted from an altercation that took place between Ibaka and a team staff member after a 124-107 loss at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

"Both parties have apologized. We've discussed this internally as a team, and we won't be discussing it any further," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. "Now we're focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup."

Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting and six rebounds in 30 games. He will sit out Friday's contest against visiting Atlanta.

