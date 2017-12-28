Home / Sports News / NBA

Golden State Warriors expect Stephen Curry to play vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 28, 2017 at 7:17 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry was ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets but he could return Saturday, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Curry, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle, will sit out for the 11th straight game on Friday. But he participated in parts of practice Thursday and took part in a 3-on-3 scrimmage afterward, prompting optimism he might be able to play Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry is slated to be re-evaluated on Friday.

"I don't think it would make much sense, but I think he's probably going to want to (play)," Kerr told reporters. "But it's more likely he plays Saturday. If all goes well, I expect him to play Saturday, but even if it goes well, I'm not expecting him to play (Friday)."

Curry last played on Dec. 4. The Warriors are 9-1 without his services.

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kevin Durant sparks Golden State Warriors in win over Utah Jazz Kevin Durant sparks Golden State Warriors in win over Utah Jazz
Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway does slam-dunk gender reveal Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway does slam-dunk gender reveal
Josh Johnson: Houston Texans sign QB to active roster Josh Johnson: Houston Texans sign QB to active roster
Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley breaks longtime passing record Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley breaks longtime passing record
Miami Dolphins promote wide receiver Scott, defensive tackle Wright from practice squad Miami Dolphins promote wide receiver Scott, defensive tackle Wright from practice squad
Loading...