Blake Griffin: Los Angeles Clippers star forward may return vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Five-time All Star forward Blake Griffin will be a game-time decision when the Los Angeles Clippers play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Friday.

Griffin has missed the past 14 games because of a sprained left knee, which he sustained in a 120-115 victory against the Lakers on Nov. 27. He was originally expected to miss eight weeks, but has made rapid progress in his rehabilitation.

"I just know his work ethic has to have something to do with it," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "He gets a lot of heat for getting injured, but no one gives him credit for getting healthy. He works his butt off like no one I've ever seen."

Griffin practiced with the Clippers G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, on Wednesday and rejoined his Los Angeles teammates for another practice Thursday. He was coy about whether or not he would play.

"We'll see," Griffin told the Southern California News Group of his availability against the Lakers. "We're taking it day by day."

Griffin is averaging 21.7 points and 9.1 rebounds in 26 career games against the Lakers. He's shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 15 for 33 from 3-point range in those games.