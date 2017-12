Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson has a Grade 3 sprain in his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

Jackson sustained the injury midway through the third quarter of Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Indiana Pacers. He did not return.

The 27-year-old Jackson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per game for the Pistons (19-14), who likely will start Ish Smith in Thursday's road contest against the Orlando Magic (11-24).