Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic left Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a broken bone in his left hand and will be sidelined six to eight weeks, ESPN reported, based on sources.

X-rays showed a fractured first metacarpal on Vucevic's left hand.

The injury occurred with approximately seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Vucevic is the team's third-leading scorer at 17.8 points per game and its leading rebounder at 9.6 rebounds per game.