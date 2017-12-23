Home / Sports News / NBA

Charlie Villanueva fixes 'stinky situation,' replaces stolen toilet with new model

By Alex Butler  |  Dec. 23, 2017 at 1:24 PM
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- He still hasn't found his stolen bathroom throne, but Charlie Villanueva was gifted a new toilet on Friday.

The former NBA big man was surprised by Poo Pourri with a new model for his bathroom and a basket of goodies.

The 6-foot-11 former Dallas Mavericks power forward tweeted Tuesday after coming home and finding his home burglarized.

"[Expletive] my home in Dallas was just burglarized, called the cops and still waiting on @DallasPD to make a report," Villanueva tweeted Tuesday night. "FYI it's been 2hrs since I called."

"They stole my toilet," Villanueva tweeted. "I'm not making this [expletive] up. Still waiting @DallasPD."

He crafted several more tweets about the missing toilet. On Friday, his tweets were a bit more uplifting.

"This is crazy! What a surprise Christmas came early Thanks to the team @PooPourri got me a brand new toilet and some lovely Poo Pourri toilet spray ;) I'm thankful! Interesting how a stinky situation turns positive when you remain #positive. Happy Holidays #findmytoilet," he tweeted.

Villanueva called the last week a "humbling experience" in a video for Poo Pourri.

"Okay, I'm done now," he tweeted Friday. "Case closed. Happy holidays once again. And remember, everything happens for good reason. Just remain positive at all times."

Villanueva, 33, averaged 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 11 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, Milwuakee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Mavericks. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

