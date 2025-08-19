Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injures hamstring vs. Pirates

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tweaked his hamstring while making a stellar defensive play during a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guerrero was hurt in the third inning of the 5-2 setback Monday in Pittsburgh. He left the game in the fifth inning because of what the team called "left hamstring tightness."

"He's doing all right," manager John Schneider told reporters. "It was after that stretch, obviously. At this time of year, everyone is kind of grinding a little bit, and I think that just irritated his hammy. It's just tightness."

Schneider said Guerrero would have an MRI on Monday night and be evaluated Tuesday.

"He wanted to test it out a little bit and wanted to be sure that he wasn't going to really aggravate it," Schneider said. "I trust him, and he knows himself really well.

"We can't afford to lose him for an extended period of time, so it was partially precautionary, too. Hopefully, he's good to go in the next day or two. He's obviously really important to our lineup."

Center fielder Alexander Canario gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Guerrero plated the Blue Jays' first run with an RBI ground out in the top of the third. Shortstop Bo Bichette brought in right fielder Addison Barger with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

The Pirates tied the score on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the inning. Second baseman Nick Gonzales then grounded into a double play.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman then walked designed hitter Andrew McCutchen, bringing Jared Triolo to the plate. The Pirates shortstop hit a ground ball to Bichette.

The Blue Jays shortstop then tossed to first base. Guerrero kept his right foot on the base while doing a full split toward the throw. He gloved the catch to retire Triolo and end the inning.

Guerrero, who jogged to the dugout, returned to the field in the bottom of the fourth, when he made two outs at first base. Pinch-hitter Ty France replaced Guerrero in the top of the fifth. France shifted to first base in the bottom of the inning.

Guerrero went 0 for 2 with an RBI and a strikeout. France went 0 for 2 with a strikeout. No Blue Jays hitter recorded more multiple hits against the Pirates.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Starting pitcher Paul Skenes allowed five hits and two runs over six innings, but was not on record for a decision. He also recorded eight strikeouts.

Gausman allowed five hits and two runs over five innings.

Guerrero hit .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs over his first 124 games this season. The Blue Jays (73-53), who lost their last two games, still lead the American League East. The second-place New York Yankees (67-57) and Boston Red Sox (68-58) are five games behind the division leaders.

The Pirates (53-73) will host the Blue Jays in the second game of the series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Pittsburgh.