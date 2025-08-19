Trending
MLB
Aug. 19, 2025 / 10:09 AM

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injures hamstring vs. Pirates

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 2 with an RBI and a strikeout in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 5 | Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 2 with an RBI and a strikeout in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tweaked his hamstring while making a stellar defensive play during a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guerrero was hurt in the third inning of the 5-2 setback Monday in Pittsburgh. He left the game in the fifth inning because of what the team called "left hamstring tightness."

"He's doing all right," manager John Schneider told reporters. "It was after that stretch, obviously. At this time of year, everyone is kind of grinding a little bit, and I think that just irritated his hammy. It's just tightness."

Schneider said Guerrero would have an MRI on Monday night and be evaluated Tuesday.

Related

"He wanted to test it out a little bit and wanted to be sure that he wasn't going to really aggravate it," Schneider said. "I trust him, and he knows himself really well.

"We can't afford to lose him for an extended period of time, so it was partially precautionary, too. Hopefully, he's good to go in the next day or two. He's obviously really important to our lineup."

Center fielder Alexander Canario gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Guerrero plated the Blue Jays' first run with an RBI ground out in the top of the third. Shortstop Bo Bichette brought in right fielder Addison Barger with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

The Pirates tied the score on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the inning. Second baseman Nick Gonzales then grounded into a double play.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman then walked designed hitter Andrew McCutchen, bringing Jared Triolo to the plate. The Pirates shortstop hit a ground ball to Bichette.

The Blue Jays shortstop then tossed to first base. Guerrero kept his right foot on the base while doing a full split toward the throw. He gloved the catch to retire Triolo and end the inning.

Guerrero, who jogged to the dugout, returned to the field in the bottom of the fourth, when he made two outs at first base. Pinch-hitter Ty France replaced Guerrero in the top of the fifth. France shifted to first base in the bottom of the inning.

Guerrero went 0 for 2 with an RBI and a strikeout. France went 0 for 2 with a strikeout. No Blue Jays hitter recorded more multiple hits against the Pirates.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Starting pitcher Paul Skenes allowed five hits and two runs over six innings, but was not on record for a decision. He also recorded eight strikeouts.

Gausman allowed five hits and two runs over five innings.

Guerrero hit .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs over his first 124 games this season. The Blue Jays (73-53), who lost their last two games, still lead the American League East. The second-place New York Yankees (67-57) and Boston Red Sox (68-58) are five games behind the division leaders.

The Pirates (53-73) will host the Blue Jays in the second game of the series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Latest Headlines

Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
MLB // 1 day ago
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Victor Robles took out his frustration from being hit by a pitch by launching his bat at pitcher Joey Estes, resulting in his ejection from a minor league game.
D-backs pitcher Jalen Beeks swallows fly before allowing Rockies homer
MLB // 4 days ago
D-backs pitcher Jalen Beeks swallows fly before allowing Rockies homer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Pitcher Jalen Beeks had an accidental snack during an Arizona Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies, when he swallowed a fly while throwing a fastball.
In LA battle, Angels overcome Ohtani, knock Dodgers out of first place
MLB // 5 days ago
In LA battle, Angels overcome Ohtani, knock Dodgers out of first place
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels scored four runs off Shohei Ohtani to help complete a sweep, while knocking the Los Angeles Dodgers out of first place in the NL West.
Angels turn triple play off Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
MLB // 6 days ago
Angels turn triple play off Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Zach Neto snared a Shohei Ohtani liner, tagged second and tossed to first to record a rare triple play in a Los Angeles Angels win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, debuts behind plate
MLB // 1 week ago
Jen Pawol, MLB's first female umpire, debuts behind plate
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Jen Pawol did the punch-out signal in the top of the first inning, highlighting MLB's first behind-the-plate umpire performance by a female in Atlanta.
Cal Raleigh clubs MLB-best 45th homer, helps Mariners beat Rays
MLB // 1 week ago
Cal Raleigh clubs MLB-best 45th homer, helps Mariners beat Rays
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cal Raleigh smoked a fastball over the right field fence for an MLB-leading 45th home run, sparking a Seattle Mariners win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Seattle.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani records hit No. 1,000 with 440-foot bomb
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani records hit No. 1,000 with 440-foot bomb
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani crushed a fastball for a 440-foot, two-run homer for the 1,000th hit of his career in a Los Angeles Dodgers loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
MLB // 1 week ago
Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made MLB history, obliterating the fastest tracked pitch ever hit for a home run in an Arizona Diamondbacks loss to the San Diego Padres.
Aaron Judge to return Tuesday for Yankees-Rangers
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Aaron Judge to return Tuesday for Yankees-Rangers
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be activated off the injured list and return to action Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Atlanta Braves place Austin Riley on injured list
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Braves place Austin Riley on injured list
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower abdominal muscle, the National League franchise announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard
Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
Ohio State names Julian Sayin starting QB for opener vs. Texas
Ohio State names Julian Sayin starting QB for opener vs. Texas
Omaha forward Deng Mayar, 22, dies in drowning
Omaha forward Deng Mayar, 22, dies in drowning
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss

Follow Us