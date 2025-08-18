Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Victor Robles took out his frustration from being hit by a pitch by launching his bat at pitcher Joey Estes, resulting in his ejection from a minor league game.

Robles, who is playing for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers while on rehab assignment from the Seattle Mariners, was ejected in the third inning of the 12-7 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday in Las Vegas.

He apologized for the incident with a post on Instagram, citing frustration during his journey of recovery and the recent death of his mother.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field," Robles wrote. "I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together. That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from."

Victor Robles threw his bat at the pitcher pic.twitter.com/5E4mCnOffF— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2025

The Rainiers trailed 2-0 to start the third inning. Shortstop Jack Lopez grounded out to lead off the inning. Center fielder Rhylan Thomas followed with a single off Estes.

The right-handed pitcher then walked second baseman Ben Williamson, bringing Robles to the plate. Estes hit Robles with the first pitch of their exchange.

Robles then picked up his bat and heaved it toward the mound. The veteran outfielder, who missed the pitcher with his attempt, was immediately ejected.

He proceeded to charge the mound, but was held back. Robles eventually went into the dugout, where he launched a box of snacks onto the field as he continued his tantrum.

The Rainiers and Aviators each crossed the plate once in the fourth inning. The Aviators added three more runs in the fifth.

Both teams crossed the plate three times in the seventh. The Aviators scored three more times in the eighth. The Rainiers answered with three times in the top of the ninth, but could not close the deficit.

Robles went 0 for 1 in the loss. He hit .333 (5 for 15) over his first five appearances this season for the Rainiers. He was hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games.

Robles hit .280 (12 for 44) through his first 10 games this season for the Mariners. He was plated on the 10-day injured list on April 7 due to a left shoulder dislocation.

The Mariners transferred Robles to the 60-day injured list April 23. They initially said Robles would be on a rehabilitation schedule of six weeks once his shoulder healed, but a potential suspension could add to his timeline for return.

Robles started his assignment with the Rainiers on Aug. 12.

The nine-year veteran, who owns a career .248 batting average, said his recent string of hit-by-pitches added to the pressure he is facing and he was "not proud" of the way he reacted Sunday in Las Vegas.

"This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it," Robles wrote on Instagram. "I respect every one of you -- my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league. I'm committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I'm grateful to be back on the field doing what I love."

The Rainiers are off Monday. They will start a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets at 10:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Tacoma, Wash.

The Mariners (68-57), who are expected to activate Robles off the injured list soon, sit in second place in the American League West, 1.5 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros (69-55). They will face the Philadelphia Phillies (71-53) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Monday in Philadelphia.