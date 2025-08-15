Trending
D-backs pitcher Jalen Beeks swallows fly before allowing Rockies homer

By Alex Butler
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Pitcher Jalen Beeks had an accidental snack during an Arizona Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies, when he swallowed a fly while throwing a fastball.

The sequence occurred in the bottom of the ninth inning of the 8-2 triumph Thursday in Denver. Beeks went on to allow a home run during the same at-bat.

"Yeah, l swallowed a fly when I lifted my leg," Beeks told MLB.com. "Never had that happen, but, you know, we got through it.

"We got the win. That's the important thing."

Beeks replaced fellow relief pitcher Juan Morillo to start the half inning. Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle stepped to the plate for his first exchange.

Beeks missed the strike zone with an inside fastball on his first offering. He then toed the rubber and lifted his right leg. He then put down the leg and used his left arm to unleash another fastball.

Beeks immediately gulped and started coughing. He then stepped off the mound to regain his composure as catcher Jose Herrera ran in to check on him. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also emerged from the dugout to check in on the left-handed pitcher, who appeared like he was gagging.

Beeks was given a bottle of water to wash down the insect before play resumed. Doyle fouled off the next two pitches to even the count. Beeks then missed the zone for a third time. Doyle fouled off his sixth offering before smacking his seventh -- a 94.3-mph fastball -- to left center field for a 419-foot home run.

Doyle eventually escaped the inning and secured the final out of the night by striking out pinch hitter Warming Bernabel.

Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed six hits and one run over seven innings to improve to 5-7 on the season. Herrera hit a two-run homer, while left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. smacked a three-run shot in the victory.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and center fielder Alek Thomas recorded two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks.

Rockies starter Bradley Blalock allowed six hits and seven runs over 3 2/3 innings to drop to 1-4 this season. First baseman Kyle Farmer went 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the loss. Doyle went 2 for 4, including his solo shot off Beeks.

The Diamondbacks' (60-62) win was their sixth in seven games and extended a three-game winning streak. They sit in third place in the National League West, 9.5 games behind the division-leading San Diego Padres (69-52).

The Rockies, who are 2-8 over their last 10 games and own the worst record (32-89) in baseball, sit in last place in the division, 37 games behind the Padres.

They will host the Diamondbacks in the second game of the series at 8:40 p.m. EDT Friday in Denver.

