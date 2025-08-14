Trending
Aug. 14, 2025 / 9:22 AM

In LA battle, Angels overcome Ohtani, knock Dodgers out of first place

By Alex Butler
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff triple in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff triple in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels scored four runs off Shohei Ohtani to help complete a sweep, while knocking the rival Los Angeles Dodgers out of first place in the National League West.

The 6-5 setback Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif., paired with an 11-1 San Diego Padres victory over the San Francisco Giants, gave the Padres a one-game lead in the National League West.

Just six weeks ago, the Dodgers held a nine-game lead atop the division. With their victory, the Angels also picked up their seventh consecutive win over the Dodgers, setting a Freeway Series record.

"We are where we're at," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "We put ourselves in this spot. I wouldn't have expected us to be in second place right now."

Ohtani got the Dodgers off to a strong start with a leadoff triple off Angels starter Kyle Hendricks. He came around to score when shortstop Mookie Betts singled three pitches later.

With his first hit, Ohtani became the first pitcher since 1900 to lead off an MLB game with a triple.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith smacked a 407-foot, two-run homer later in the inning for a 3-0 Dodgers lead. The Angels, who failed to score in the bottom of the first inning, broke through against Ohtani in the second.

Left fielder Taylor Ward started the rally with a 375-foot leadoff homer. Infielder Luis Renfigo plated third baseman Yoan Moncada with an RBI sacrifice fly three at-bats later.

Betts gave the Dodgers a cushion with an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Angels relief pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn walked Smith with the bases loaded in the same inning for a 5-2 Dodgers lead, but the visitors didn't score again.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto raked a two-run double off Ohtani in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to one. Catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit two-run single off Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez in the eighth to give the Angels their final advantage.

Angels reliever Kenley Jansen retired the Dodgers in order in the top of the ninth to secure the three-game sweep.

Ohtani went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts, a walk and a run scored. He allowed five hit and four runs over 4 1/3 innings. He also issued seven strikeouts, including two to former Angels teammate Mike Trout.

Betts was the only Dodgers player with multiple hits. He went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Hendricks allowed six hits and five runs over 3 1/3 innings for the Angels, but was not on record for a decision. Zeferjahn, Jansen and fellow Angels relievers Andrew Chafin, Reid Detmers and Brock Burke combined to allow just one hit over 5 2/3 shutout innings.

The Dodgers will host the Padres in a battle for first place at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles.

The Angels (59-62) sit in fourth place in the American League West, nine games behind the division-leading Houston Astros (68-53).

They will take on the last-place Athletics (54-69) at 10:05 p.m. Friday in West Sacramento, Calif.

