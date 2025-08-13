Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Zach Neto snared a Shohei Ohtani liner before tagging second base and tossing to first to record a rare triple play in a Los Angeles Angels win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The sequence occurred in the top of the sixth inning of the 7-6 extra-innings triumph Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.

Neto and the Angels also rallied from two- and three-run deficits to secure their second series victory over the Dodgers this season and sixth-consecutive win over their crosstown rivals, dating back to 2024.

"These guys never quit, but that was exceptionally not quitting," Angels manager Ray Montgomery told reporters. "So many people contributed along the way."

The Angels and Dodgers were tied 5-5 to start the sixth. Dodgers pinch hitter Miguel Rojas started the frame with a single to center field. Catcher Dalton Rushing hit another single two pitches later to put two runners on for Ohtani.

The Dodgers phenom worked an even count at 2-2 against Angels relief pitcher Brock Burke. He then reached over the strike zone and smacked a 97.1-mph outside fastball up the middle.

Neto threw up his left arm and pulled the ball out of the air for the first out of the inning. He then beat Rojas to second base and rifled a throw to first. Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel ended the play by tagging Rushing to complete the eighth triple play in Angels history.

"I think I realized it about an inning and a half later," Neto told reporters, according to The Athletic. "I was like, 'Dang I just made a triple play.' It's pretty cool."

Ohtani is just the second reigning MVP in MLB history to hit into a triple play, according to MLB.com.

The Dodgers designated hitter redeemed himself with a 404-foot solo home run to lead off the ninth inning, but Schanuel tied the score and forced extra innings with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.

Angels pitcher Connor Brogdon retired the Dodgers in order in the 10th. Second baseman Christian Moore recorded a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the final inning, pushing runner Taylor Ward to third.

Right fielder Jo Adell stepped to the plate for the final at-bat. He fell behind 0-2 in the count against Dodgers reliever Ben Casparius. The right-handed pitcher missed the zone with his next offering. Adell proceeded to foul off the next two pitches before connecting with a Casparius sweeper. The ball struck the dirt in front of home plate and bounced over the Dodgers infield, allowing Ward to easily score the game's final run.

Ward went 2 for 5 with a home run. Moore also recorded two hits for the Angels. Starting pitcher Victor Mederos allowed three hits and three runs over four innings, but was not on record for a decision.

Ohtani went 1 for 3 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks. Rushing went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run. Outfielders Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez also recorded two hits apiece in the loss.

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan allowed five hits and five runs over five innings.

The Angels (58-62) sit in fourth place in the American League West, nine games behind the division-leading Seattle Mariners (67-53). The Dodgers (68-52) are now tied with the San Diego Padres (68-52) atop the National League West.

The Angels will host the Dodgers in a series finale at 9:38 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Angel Stadium.