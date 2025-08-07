Trending
MLB
Aug. 7, 2025 / 8:12 AM

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani records hit No. 1,000 with 440-foot bomb

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani once again displayed his dynamic dominance, hitting a 440-foot home run for the 1,000th hit of his career while issuing a season-high eight strikeouts and allowing just two hits and one run.

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Dodgers, his efforts came in a narrow loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

"I think it would have been a huge win for us if we would have been able to flip the switch," Ohtani told reporters. "I think I could have done better with the quality of the at-bats in the middle part of the game."

The three-time MVP went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in the 5-3 setback at Dodger Stadium. He was not on record for a pitching decision.

Ohtani retired the first six Cardinals hitters in order. Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan plated right fielder Jordan Walker for the first run of the game with an RBI bunt single in the top of the third.

Dodgers left fielder Alex Call doubled to start the bottom of the inning. Ohtani came to the plate two at-bats later to face Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore.

The left-handed pitcher missed the strike zone with a high slider to start the exchange. Ohtani fouled off his next pitch to even the count. Liberatore then threw a 92.8-mph sinker near the middle of the zone.

Ohtani got under the pitch and launched it over the left field fence. The two-run shot, which traveled 109.5 mph off his bat, gave the Dodgers a 2-1 advantage.

The Dodgers pushed their advantage to two runs when center fielder Andy Pages scored off a throwing error in the fourth, but would not score again.

Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbar cut into the deficit with an RBI ground out in the top of the sixth. Walker tied the score with an RBI single in the eighth. The Cardinals also took the lead during that sequence due to another Dodgers throwing error.

Nootbar drove in the final run of the night with an RBI double in the ninth.

Nootbar went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and two strikeouts in the win. Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored. Donovan, catcher Pedro Pages, first baseman Alex Burleson and shortstop Masyn Winn recorded two hits apiece in the victory.

Liberatore allowed six hits and three runs, including two earned, over four innings, but was not on record for a decision.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman went 3 for 4 in the loss. Left fielder Alex Call went 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Dodgers.

Ohtani hit .276 with 39 home runs and 75 RBIs through his first 113 games this season. He also leads MLB with 106 runs scored. His 268 total bases lead the National League. He also owns a 2.37 ERA over eight starts as a pitcher in 2025.

The Dodgers (66-49) remain in first place in the National League West, two games ahead of the second-place San Diego Padres (64-51). They will open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals (58-58) are in fourth place in the National League Central, 13 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers own MLB's best record (70-44).

Read More

Latest Headlines

Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
MLB // 1 day ago
Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made MLB history, obliterating the fastest tracked pitch ever hit for a home run in an Arizona Diamondbacks loss to the San Diego Padres.
Aaron Judge to return Tuesday for Yankees-Rangers
MLB // 2 days ago
Aaron Judge to return Tuesday for Yankees-Rangers
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be activated off the injured list and return to action Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Atlanta Braves place Austin Riley on injured list
MLB // 2 days ago
Atlanta Braves place Austin Riley on injured list
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower abdominal muscle, the National League franchise announced Monday.
Wrigley Field to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game
MLB // 5 days ago
Wrigley Field to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The game will be played July 13.
Padres trade for Athletics' All-Star closer Mason Miller, JP Sears
MLB // 6 days ago
Padres trade for Athletics' All-Star closer Mason Miller, JP Sears
July 31 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears through a trade with the Athletics, the teams announced Thursday.
First-place Blue Jays trade for Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber
MLB // 6 days ago
First-place Blue Jays trade for Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber
July 31 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Cy Young Award winning pitcher Shane Bieber through a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, the teams announced Thursday.
Seattle Mariners to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez
MLB // 1 week ago
Seattle Mariners to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez
July 31 (UPI) -- The Seattle Mariners agreed to a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The two-time All-Star hit 36 home runs through 105 games in 2025.
Chicago Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg dies at 65
MLB // 1 week ago
Chicago Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg dies at 65
July 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg has died after a battle with cancer, the team announced. He was 65. The Cubs said he died at home while surrounded by family.
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase placed on leave amid sports betting probe
MLB // 1 week ago
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase placed on leave amid sports betting probe
July 28 (UPI) -- Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave amid an MLB sports betting investigation, the league announced Monday.
MLB to set single-game attendance record at Speedway Classic
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB to set single-game attendance record at Speedway Classic
July 28 (UPI) -- MLB will set an attendance record at Saturday's Speedway Classic, with more than 85,000 fans expected at Bristol Motor Speedway, the league said Monday.

Trending Stories

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unsure how he landed on Trump sports council
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unsure how he landed on Trump sports council
Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
Diamondbacks' Gurriel hits 103.9-mph pitch for record homer
Dolphins' Chop Robinson sheds pressure, touted as 'breakout' sophomore
Dolphins' Chop Robinson sheds pressure, touted as 'breakout' sophomore
Shedeur Sanders named Browns' starting quarterback for preseason opener
Shedeur Sanders named Browns' starting quarterback for preseason opener
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn misses practice after crash
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn misses practice after crash

Follow Us