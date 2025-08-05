Aaron Judge to return Tuesday for Yankees-Rangers

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be activated off the injured list and return to action Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, manager Aaron Boone announced.

Judge was placed in the 10-day injured list July 27 due to a flexor strain he sustained in his right elbow. He missed the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees are 4-6 over that span and now sit in third place in the American League East, 5.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays and 2.5 games behind the rival Boston Red Sox.

Judge hit an MLB-best .342 with 37 home runs and 85 RBIs over his first 103 games this season.

The two-time American League MVP and seven-time All-Star also leads MLB in wins above replacement (WAR) at 6.6, total bases (268), on-base percentage (.449), slugging percentage (.711), OPS (1.160) and intentional walks (27).

He is expected to take the roster spot of outfielder Austin Slater, who sustained a hamstring injury in an 8-5 loss to the Rangers on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees (60-53) will face the Rangers (59-55) in the second game of the series at 8:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Arlington.