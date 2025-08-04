Trending
Atlanta Braves place Austin Riley on injured list

By Alex Butler
1 of 5 | Veteran infielder Austin Riley hit .260 over his first 102 games this season for the Atlanta Braves. File Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower abdominal muscle, the National League franchise announced Monday.

The Braves also recalled infielders Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Jonathan Ornelas and optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

Riley sustained the abdominal strain during the Braves' 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in Bristol, Tenn. He also landed on the injured list on July 12 due to an abdominal strain.

Riley hit .260 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs through his first 102 games this season. The two-time All-Star hit .256 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs over 110 appearances last season. He hit more than 30 home runs each season from 2021 through 2023. He hit a career-best .303 in 2021.

The Braves (47-63) sit in fourth place in the National League East, 15.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies (63-48). They will host the Milwaukee Brewers (67-44) at 7:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Atlanta.

