Wrigley Field to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Wrigley Field, the hallowed home of the Chicago Cubs, will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.

The 97th edition of the game will be played July 13, 2027, at the iconic ballpark situated in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. The 96th edition of the Midsummer Classic will be held July 14, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

"The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage," Manfred said in a statement.

"We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago.

Wrigley Field previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1947, 1962 and 1990. The American League beat the National League in all three occasions of the Midsummer Classic in Chicago.

"This is an honor for our team, our city and our state," Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said. "We can't wait to showcase how we have preserved this iconic ballpark. Wrigley Field means so much to Cubs fans and millions of people who have visited what we believe is a baseball cathedral and one of Illinois' top tourist destinations.

"We play in a world-class city that is especially beautiful in the summer and we're looking forward to hosting the best players in our great game and fans from around the world."