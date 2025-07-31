Seattle Mariners to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez

July 31 (UPI) -- The Seattle Mariners agreed to a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the agreement Wednesday night. The Mariners agreed to send first baseman Tyler Locklear and right-handed pitchers Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos to the Diamondbacks in the swap.

Suarez, 34, hit .248 with 36 home runs and an MLB-high 87 RBIs through his first 105 appearances this season.

The two-time All-Star's 36 home runs were the third-most in the National League and fifth-most in MLB. Suarez, who joined the Diamondbacks in a 2023 trade from the Mariners, hit .256 with 30 home runs and 101 RBIs over 158 appearances last season. He hit .232 with 22 homers and 96 RBIs over 162 appearances in 2023 for the Mariners.

Suarez hit .248 with 312 home runs through his first 12 seasons in the league, including tenures with the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds. Suarez hit a career-high 49 home runs and drove in 103 runs over 159 appearances for the Reds in 2019. He hit a career-high .283 in 2018 for the Reds en route to his first All-Star selection.

Suarez is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Locklear was a second-round pick by the Mariners in 2022 MLB Draft. The 24-year-old infielder hit .316 with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs over 98 appearances this season for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He hit .156 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs over 16 games last season for the Mariners. He hit .272 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs over 111 minor league appearances in 2024.

Locklear hit .291 with 55 home runs and 232 RBIs over his first 325 career minor league appearances.

Cranton, 24, was a third-round pick by the Mariners in 2024. He went 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA over 10 minor league appearances this year. He went 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA over nine appearances last year for the Class-A Modesto Nuts.

Burgos, 25, posted a 4.05 ERA over four appearances this season for the Mariners. He went 3-1 with a 0.87 ERA over 25 minor league appearances in 2025. Burgos went 10-10 with a 2.82 ERA over the first 150 minor league appearances of his career.

Locklear was the Mariners' No. 9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Cranton and Burgos ranked Nos. 16 and 17, respectively.

The Mariners (57-55), who lost three of their last four games, sit in second place in the American League West, five games behind the division-leading Houston Astros (62-47). They will host the Texas Rangers (57-52) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Thursday in Seattle.

The Diamondbacks (51-58) lost eight of their last nine games, including their last five. They sit in fourth place in the National League West, 12 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46). The Diamondbacks will battle the Athletics (48-63) at 10:05 p.m. Thursday in West Sacramento, Calif.