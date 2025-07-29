Trending
MLB
July 29, 2025

Chicago Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg dies at 65

By Alex Butler
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg announced in 2024 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg announced in 2024 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg has died after a battle with cancer, the team announced. He was 65.

The Cubs said Sandberg died while surrounded by family Monday at his home. The Hall of Fame second baseman announced in 2024 that he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. He said in August that he was cancer free, but announced in December that the cancer returned and spread throughout his body.

"Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise," Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career.

"He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father and grandfather."

Sandberg was born Sept. 18, 1959, in Spokane, Wash. He went on to star at the city's North Central High School before being picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 MLB Draft.

Sandberg debuted for the Phillies in 1981, but was traded -- along with star shortstop Larry Bowa -- to the Cubs a year later. He went on to spend 15 seasons with the Cubs. Sandberg hit .285 with 282 home runs and 344 stolen bases over 2,164 career appearances. He collected 2,386 hits.

The Cubs legend hit a career-best .314 with 200 hits, 36 doubles, a league-high 19 triples, 19 home runs, 84 RBIs and 32 stolen bases over 156 appearances in 1984 en route to National League MVP honors. Sandberg earned 10-consecutive All-Star selections from 1984 through 1993. He won 9-consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 1983 through 1991.

His most legendary performance occurred on June 23, 1984, when he hit two home runs and collected seven RBIs during a 5 for 6 performance to lead the Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals in 11 innings. Both of his home runs tied the score. The Cubs honored Sandberg on that date last year with a statue outside Wrigley Field.

"Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the minor leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years.

"We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne's memory."

Sandberg spent time as a manager of several of the Cubs' and Phillies' minor league affiliates. He later compiled 119-159 record in three seasons as Phillies manager from 2013 to 2015. He resigned in the middle of the 2015 campaign. Sandberg went on to spend time as an ambassador for the Cubs.

"Not only was he a Hall of Famer, he was a man who personified class and dignity," Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement. "We were honored that he was part of our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Margaret and the entire Sandberg family."

Sandberg is among the Top 5 players in Cubs history in hits, doubles, stolen bases, home runs, runs scored, extra-base hits, games played and total bases.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. The Cubs retired his No. 23 the same year.

