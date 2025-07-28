MLB to set single-game attendance record at Speedway Classic

July 28 (UPI) -- MLB will set a single game attendance record at Saturday's Speedway Classic, with more than 85,000 tickets sold for the event at Bristol Motor Speedway, the league said Monday.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the Atlanta Braves in the first-of-its-kind event Saturday in Bristol, Tenn. It will be the first MLB game ever played inside a NASCAR track.

MLB's current record for paid attendance was set when the Cleveland Indians hosted the New York Yankees on Sept. 12, 1954, at Cleveland Stadium. That game prompted a paid attendance of 84,587.

Fans from all 50 states and nine countries on four continents purchased tickets for Sunday's matchup.

The Speedway Classic will air at 7:15 p.m. EDT Saturday on Fox. Pitbull and Tim McGraw are to perform before first pitch.

Speedway Classic attendees also will be free to enjoy performances by Jake Owen, Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts and Adam Doleac, in addition to a 110-foot Ferris wheel, food trucks, mascots, the Budweiser Clydesdales and more.