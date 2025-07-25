New York Mets trade for Baltimore Orioles lefty pitcher Gregory Soto

July 25 (UPI) -- The New York Mets traded two minor league players to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto, the teams announced Friday.

The Orioles will receive right-handed pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster in the swap.

Soto, 30, posted a 3.96 ERA and 0-2 record over 45 appearances this season. The two-time All-Star owns a 4.24 ERA and 13-31 record over 366 career appearances. He also totaled 56 saves over his first seven seasons.

He will join a Mets bullpen that ranks fifth in the National League with a 3.84 ERA. Mets starters own the second-best ERA (3.40) in the National League.

The Mets (59-44) are on a four-game winning streak and sit in first place in the National League East, a half-game ahead of the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (58-44).

Soto is set to hit free agency in 2026.

Aracena, 20, went 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA over 17 appearances this season for the St. Lucie Mets, the Mets' Single-A affiliate. He went 7-14 with a 4.53 ERA over the first 57 minor league appearances of his career.

Foster, 26, went 5-2 with a 2.97 ERA over 21 minor league appearances this season, including time in Triple-A and Double-A. He went 13-10 with a 3.78 ERA in 66 total minor league appearances since 2023.

Orioles starters own the worst ERA (5.15) in the American League. Their bullpen owns the third-worst ERA (4.77) in the American League. The Orioles (45-57) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Cleveland. They sit in last place in the American League East, 15.5 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

The Orioles will host the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies (26-76) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday in Baltimore. The Mets will take on the San Francisco Giants (54-49) at 10:15 p.m. Friday in San Francisco.