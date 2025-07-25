Trending
MLB
July 25, 2025 / 2:27 PM

New York Mets trade for Baltimore Orioles lefty pitcher Gregory Soto

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Relief pitcher Gregory Soto previously played for the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 5 | Relief pitcher Gregory Soto previously played for the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The New York Mets traded two minor league players to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto, the teams announced Friday.

The Orioles will receive right-handed pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster in the swap.

Soto, 30, posted a 3.96 ERA and 0-2 record over 45 appearances this season. The two-time All-Star owns a 4.24 ERA and 13-31 record over 366 career appearances. He also totaled 56 saves over his first seven seasons.

He will join a Mets bullpen that ranks fifth in the National League with a 3.84 ERA. Mets starters own the second-best ERA (3.40) in the National League.

Related

The Mets (59-44) are on a four-game winning streak and sit in first place in the National League East, a half-game ahead of the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (58-44).

Soto is set to hit free agency in 2026.

Aracena, 20, went 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA over 17 appearances this season for the St. Lucie Mets, the Mets' Single-A affiliate. He went 7-14 with a 4.53 ERA over the first 57 minor league appearances of his career.

Foster, 26, went 5-2 with a 2.97 ERA over 21 minor league appearances this season, including time in Triple-A and Double-A. He went 13-10 with a 3.78 ERA in 66 total minor league appearances since 2023.

Orioles starters own the worst ERA (5.15) in the American League. Their bullpen owns the third-worst ERA (4.77) in the American League. The Orioles (45-57) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Cleveland. They sit in last place in the American League East, 15.5 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

The Orioles will host the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies (26-76) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday in Baltimore. The Mets will take on the San Francisco Giants (54-49) at 10:15 p.m. Friday in San Francisco.

Latest Headlines

Tampa Bay Rays demote pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A
MLB // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Rays demote pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A
July 24 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays demoted pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A after his rocky start to 2025, manager Kevin Cash announced. Bradley is 6-6 with a 4.61 ERA.
Kansas City Royals to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill
MLB // 3 days ago
Kansas City Royals to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill
July 22 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals plan to promote Rich Hill from Triple-A, which will make the 45-year-old pitcher the oldest active player in MLB. Hill debuted in 2005.
Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
MLB // 3 days ago
Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
July 22 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies picked up one of the strangest wins this season, drawing a bases-loaded walk-off catcher's interference call on the Boston Red Sox.
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
MLB // 4 days ago
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
July 21 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves stars will don gear designed to match the racing theme of the Speedway Classic next month at Bristol, MLB revealed Monday.
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
MLB // 1 week ago
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles prospect and police officer Chase Childers, 38, died after helping to rescue swimmers in Pawleys Island, S.C., officials announced.
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
July 16 (UPI) -- More than 41,000 fans were awed during the sixth inning of the All-Star Game as MLB honored the baseball icon with a high-tech recreation of his 715th home run.
MLB All-Star Game: Kyle Schwarber leads NL past AL in first swing-off
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB All-Star Game: Kyle Schwarber leads NL past AL in first swing-off
July 16 (UPI) -- Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs in the first swing-off in MLB All-Star Game history, leading the National League past the American League on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby
July 15 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he prioritized not changing his in-season swing during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, which led to just a three home run showing and first-round elimination.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
MLB // 1 week ago
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
July 14 (UPI) -- Cal Raleigh rolled his wrists, dipped his right shoulder and obliterated 18 final-round blasts, out-slugging Junior Caminero to win the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta.
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
July 14 (UPI) -- Switch-hitting shortstop Eli Willits is lauded as exceedingly polished at the plate, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft says he plans to improve as a power hitter while with the Washington Nationals.

Trending Stories

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks to retire after 10 seasons
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks to retire after 10 seasons
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Jackson Blake to $45M extension
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Jackson Blake to $45M extension
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return
Raiders say released DT Christian Wilkins had no clear path to return
Derby, Belmont winner Sovereignty has to prove it again in Jim Dandy
Derby, Belmont winner Sovereignty has to prove it again in Jim Dandy

Follow Us