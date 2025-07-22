Trending
MLB
July 22, 2025 / 9:03 AM

Kansas City Royals to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Kansas City Royals left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, who made his MLB debut in 2005, will debut for his 14th different MLB franchise when he faces the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Chicago. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Kansas City Royals left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, who made his MLB debut in 2005, will debut for his 14th different MLB franchise when he faces the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Chicago. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals plan to promote Rich Hill from Triple-A, which will make the 45-year-old pitcher the oldest active player in MLB.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro confirmed the move Monday night. Hill will start against the Chicago Cubs -- the team that drafted him in 2002 -- on Tuesday in Chicago.

"He's done well," Quatraro told reporters. "He's had a couple of ups and downs, performance-wise. But when he's been locating, he's been really good."

With his appearance, Hill will tie Edwin Jackson's MLB record for the most franchises played for (14).

Related

Hill appeared in four games last season for the Boston Red Sox and signed a minor league contract with the Royals in May. The left-handed pitcher went 4-4 with a 5.36 ERA over nine appearances this year for the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Hill went 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA over his four appearances last season for the Red Sox. Hill went 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA over his first 386 MLB appearances. He won a career-high 12 games twice -- in 2016 and 2017. Hill went 12-5 with a 2.12 ERA over 20 starts in 2016, which he split with the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hill also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

The Royals (49-52) sit in third place in the American League Central, 11 games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers (60-41). The Cubs (59-41) sit in second place in the National League Central, one game behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers (60-40).

Hill and the Royals will meet the Cubs at 8:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Latest Headlines

Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
MLB // 58 minutes ago
Edmundo Sosa, Phillies beat Red Sox on walk-off catcher's interference call
July 22 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies picked up one of the strangest wins this season, drawing a bases-loaded walk-off catcher's interference call on the Boston Red Sox.
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
MLB // 20 hours ago
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
July 21 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves stars will don gear designed to match the racing theme of the Speedway Classic next month at Bristol, MLB revealed Monday.
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
MLB // 3 days ago
Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles prospect and police officer Chase Childers, 38, died after helping to rescue swimmers in Pawleys Island, S.C., officials announced.
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
July 16 (UPI) -- More than 41,000 fans were awed during the sixth inning of the All-Star Game as MLB honored the baseball icon with a high-tech recreation of his 715th home run.
MLB All-Star Game: Kyle Schwarber leads NL past AL in first swing-off
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB All-Star Game: Kyle Schwarber leads NL past AL in first swing-off
July 16 (UPI) -- Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs in the first swing-off in MLB All-Star Game history, leading the National League past the American League on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby
July 15 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he prioritized not changing his in-season swing during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, which led to just a three home run showing and first-round elimination.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
MLB // 1 week ago
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
July 14 (UPI) -- Cal Raleigh rolled his wrists, dipped his right shoulder and obliterated 18 final-round blasts, out-slugging Junior Caminero to win the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta.
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
July 14 (UPI) -- Switch-hitting shortstop Eli Willits is lauded as exceedingly polished at the plate, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft says he plans to improve as a power hitter while with the Washington Nationals.
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
July 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees released two-time MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu, ending his seven-year tenure with the team, they announced Thursday.
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
MLB // 1 week ago
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
July 9 (UPI) -- MLB will use the automatic balls and strikes, or ABS, challenge system -- often referred to as robo-umps -- at the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told UPI on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis to have season-ending shoulder surgery
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis to have season-ending shoulder surgery
Chris Paul agrees to return to Los Angeles Clippers
Chris Paul agrees to return to Los Angeles Clippers
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name
Trump targets Commanders' NFL stadium deal over team name
Ex-NFLPA president JC Tretter resigns amid scrutiny, union overhaul
Ex-NFLPA president JC Tretter resigns amid scrutiny, union overhaul

Follow Us