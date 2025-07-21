Trending
Look: MLB unveils Reds, Braves uniforms for 2025 Speedway Classic

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz models a new helmet for MLB's Speedway Classic. Photo by MLB
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz models a new helmet for MLB's Speedway Classic. Photo by MLB

July 21 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves stars will don gear designed to match the racing theme of the Speedway Classic next month at Bristol, MLB revealed Monday.

Reds and Braves players will play on a field built inside the oval of Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 7 in Bristol, Tenn. The matchup will not only be the first MLB game played at a NASCAR track, but also the first held in Tennessee.

MLB posted photos of several Reds and Braves players wearing their special edition garb for the event. Reds All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz sported a batting helmet that featured his No. 44 in a racing-like script overlaying a checkered flag. Reds pitcher Hunter Green showed off his No. 21 jersey and a hat with a checkered flag bill.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies sported a hat with flames on its bill, in addition to his No. 1 in a racing-style script.

Pitbull and Tim McGraw are set to perform before first pitch of the Braves and Reds meeting. Speedway Classic attendees also will be free to enjoy performances by Jake Owen, Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts and Adam Doleac, in addition to a 110-foot Ferris wheel, food trucks, mascots, the Budweiser Clydesdales and more.

The Reds will host the Braves in the first game of a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. EDT July 31 in Cincinnati. They will host the Braves in the second game a day later before the series finale moves to Bristol. First pitch fo the Speedway Classic is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Aug. 2 at the famed racing venue.

The Braves (43-55) sit in fourth place in the National League East, 12.5 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies (56-43). They will play the San Francisco Giants (52-48) at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Atlanta.

The Reds (52-48) are in third place in the National League Central, 7.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs (59-40) and Milwaukee Brewers (59-40). They will take on the Washington Nationals (39-60) at 6:45 p.m. Monday in Washington.

