July 18, 2025 / 2:56 PM

Former Orioles minor leaguer Chase Childers dies while saving swimmers

By Alex Butler
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles prospect and police officer Chase Childers, 38, died after helping to rescue swimmers in Pawleys Island, S.C., officials announced. He was 38.

"The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our own, former officer Chase Childers, who lost his life this past weekend in South Carolina while selflessly saving others from a rip current," the Cobb County Police Department said Thursday.

Pawley's Island police said they received a call at about 4:45 p.m. EDT Sunday with reports of multiple swimmers in distress near Shell Road. A person was reported missing, and police and Midway Fire Rescue started a search, assisted by the Coast Guard.

Childers was recovered at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Police said his drowning was the fifth in the area over the last 26 months.

"The victim, Chase Childers, and another person entered the water to help 4-5 individuals who were in distress," Pawley's Island police said. "Sadly, Mr. Childers was caught in the rip current, as well. He died trying to save others."

Childers played at North Cobb Christian High School in Kennesaw, Ga., before going to Georgia State University. Childers joined the Orioles minor league ranks in 2009.

The former second baseman and shortstop prospect hit .195 with six doubles, two triples, six steals and 17 RBIs over 50 Rookie League appearances.

Childers is survived by his wife, Nataley, and three children, Barrett, Brooks and Bella. A GoFundMe page set up for the Childers family had raised more than $163,000 as of Friday afternoon.

"Chase was a truly selfless individual, always prioritizing the safety of others above his own," the Childers family said in a statement. "Without hesitation, he would leap into action whenever someone was in need, ready to tackle any challenge that came his way.

"To his family and all who knew him, he will forever be remembered as a hero."

