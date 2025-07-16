Trending
MLB
July 16, 2025 / 8:58 AM

MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer

By Alex Butler
The Atlanta Braves celebrate Hank Aaron's 715th home run in a seventh-inning tribute during the 2025 MLB All-Star game on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI
July 16 (UPI) -- More than 41,000 fans, including the late Hank Aaron's widow, were awed during the sixth inning of the 2025 All-Star Game as MLB honored the baseball icon with a high-tech recreation of his 715th home run in Atlanta.

The lights went dark during a break Tuesday at Truist Park. Projections detailing the April 8, 1974, achievement then glowed on the field, as the voice of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully blared through the stadium speakers.

"It doesn't take a mind reader to read the collective mind that's here in this ballpark tonight," Scully said in the recording from that night at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, when Aaron passed Babe Ruth to become baseball's career home runs leader, at that time. "They came to see him pass the Babe."

The field lit up with "now batting, #44," before showing Aaron wiggling his bat on another projection between the base paths. A virtual Aaron, who faced Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Al Downing during the exchange, smacked a projection of a giant baseball to left center field in a reenactment of the famous scene.

MLB used a pyrotechnic spark, which blasted toward the outfield fence, at the point of contact as the scoreboard flashed the No. 715. Footage of Aaron rounding the bases showed on the field as the Truist Park crowd cheered on for the baseball legend.

"I think that people can look at me and say, 'he's a great baseball player, but he's even a greater human being,'" Aaron said in a video shown on the scoreboard at the end of the sequence.

Aaron, who died in 2021 at 86, totaled 755 home runs during his decorated baseball tenure. The 1982 Hall of Fame inductee ranks second all-time in career home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds (762).

Aaron remains MLB's record holder for RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. He hit .305 over 23 seasons.

MLB All-Star Game: Kyle Schwarber leads NL past AL in first swing-off
MLB // 9 hours ago
MLB All-Star Game: Kyle Schwarber leads NL past AL in first swing-off
July 16 (UPI) -- Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs in the first swing-off in MLB All-Star Game history, leading the National League past the American League on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby
July 15 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he prioritized not changing his in-season swing during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, which led to just a three home run showing and first-round elimination.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
MLB // 1 day ago
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
July 14 (UPI) -- Cal Raleigh rolled his wrists, dipped his right shoulder and obliterated 18 final-round blasts, out-slugging Junior Caminero to win the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta.
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
MLB // 2 days ago
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
July 14 (UPI) -- Switch-hitting shortstop Eli Willits is lauded as exceedingly polished at the plate, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft says he plans to improve as a power hitter while with the Washington Nationals.
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
MLB // 5 days ago
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
July 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees released two-time MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu, ending his seven-year tenure with the team, they announced Thursday.
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
MLB // 6 days ago
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
July 9 (UPI) -- MLB will use the automatic balls and strikes, or ABS, challenge system -- often referred to as robo-umps -- at the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told UPI on Wednesday.
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
MLB // 1 week ago
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
July 9 (UPI) -- Patrick Bailey entered his 72nd game of 2025 with just one home run, but ended the night as a historic hero, leading the San Francisco Giants to victory with MLB's first walk-off, inside-the-park homer since 2016.
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
MLB // 1 week ago
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
July 7 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner cited a failure to reach expectations and a "pivotal time" for the franchise when he announced the firings of longtime manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo.
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
MLB // 1 week ago
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
July 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals 22-year-old slugger James Wood will participate in MLB's 2025 Home Run Derby, he announced Thursday on social media.
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
MLB // 1 week ago
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
July 3 (UPI) -- MLB is investigating Luis Ortiz and placed the Cleveland Guardians pitcher on nondisciplinary paid leave, the league announced Thursday. The Guardians said they were "not permitted to comment" on the reason.

